Call of Duty: Modern Warfare multiplayer is getting a 5-day free trial for season 5

The next Call of Duty: Modern Warfare free weekend is going to be an extra long one, giving you plenty of time to try out some of the new maps coming in season 5 .

If you've been playing Call of Duty: Warzone and have been itching to give its more traditional multiplayer counterpart a try, you already have everything you need to play. Throughout the free trial, you'll be able to load up a special playlist full of handpicked maps and modes that will give you a nice, big chunk of the Modern Warfare multiplayer experience.

You have quite a bit of time to give Call of Duty: Modern Warfare free multiplayer trial a try. Here are the start and end times, broken down by timezone.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare multiplayer free trial

Start time: Friday, August 7 at 10 am PDT / 1 pm EDT / 6 pm BST

End time: Wednesday, August 12 at 10 am PDT / 1 pm EDT / 6 pm BST

The free multiplayer playlist will include five maps, including two new selections from season 5: Suldal Harbor and Petrov Oil rig. The modes on offer will include a mix of both deathmatch and objective-based modes, so you'll get a variety of play styles all in one list.

While you wait for the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare free trial to begin on Friday, you can start playing the new Warzone season 5 content starting on Wednesday.