Buy 3, get 1 free on video and board games at Amazon

Amazon is currently running a promotion that will let you land you a free game when you buy 3 more. Tons of awesome titles are being offered as part of this deal, making this a great time to fill out your backlog with any number of awesome titles you've been meaning to get around to. Some of the games being offered even include spanking new releases like Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, The Outer Worlds, and Borderlands 3. There, we just picked out 3 games for you, now you just have to pick one for yourself and you're golden.

If video games aren't your thing, you can even grab a handful of classic analog games to fill out your shelves. Besides the expected trappings of Battleship and Monopoly, you can also snag copies of Ticket to Ride Express or problematic fave, Cards Against Humanity. What's even better is you can mix and match from anything on the list, meaning you can grab a little something for everyone on your list if you're so inclined. This is likely a sale ramping up to the Black Friday game deals we'll see next month, but this is a great way to grab some hot savings no matter which side of the gaming line you fall on.

