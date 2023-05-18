Buffy the Vampire Slayer's replacement officially takes over this August

Buffy the Vampire Slayer is just one in a long line of Slayers going back hundreds of years - and now her successor is officially taking over in a new Boom! Studios limited series titled Buffy the Last Vampire Slayer, as announced through CBR (opens in new tab).

That title is a bit ironic, considering the story focuses on Thessaly (Thessa to her friends), who picked up the Slayer mantle from Buffy in a previous one-shot, also titled Buffy the Last Vampire, a title which has come to encompass stories told in a future post-apocalyptic timeline.

Buffy the Last Vampire will run for five issues, and is written by Casey Gilly, who has written previous installments of the story, with art from Oriol Roig.

Here's a gallery of covers for Buffy the Last Vampire Slayer #1 by Suspiria Vilchez, Ario Anindito, and Francesco Francavilla:

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Boom! Studios) (Image credit: Boom! Studios) (Image credit: Boom! Studios)

"It always feels SO GOOD to sink my fangs back into Last Vampire Slayer!" Gilly said in the story's announcement.

"For this arc, Oriol and I are bringing readers to beautiful Santa Carmen, CA, where our girl Thessaly is figuring out the life of a Slayer in her early twenties: she's got a job at the local boardwalk, a big crush on her cute co-worker, oh—and a bunch of grizzly supernatural murders to stop," she continues. "It's been such a privilege to see these characters through three books so far and I hope everyone is excited to see what we have in store for them."

It's probably not any kind of coincidence that the name 'Santa Carmen' somewhat recalls the name Santa Carla, the town that is the setting of the Lost Boys vampire franchise - and which itself takes its name from the real world town of Santa Cruz, California.

"It's awesome what Casey is doing with Buffy," added Roig. "Urban fantasy with monsters, magic, romance, drama... What's not to love? Getting to bring this to life is an absolute treat."

Buffy The Last Vampire #1 goes on sale in August.

For more vampires and many other things that go bump in the night, check out the best horror comics of all time.