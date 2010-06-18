Bronco Bullfrog review

Made in 1969 with an entirely non-professional cast by its then 25-year-old director Barney Platts-Mills, this amusing and poignant study of disaffected East End youth is one of the forgotten films of post-war British cinema, and fully justifies this digitally restored re-release.



Borstal escapee ‘Bronco Bullfrog’ (Sam Shepherd) isn’t the principal character: the focus instead is on the gentle love affair between an apprentice welder and a schoolgirl.



The director’s sympathetic angle and the largely improvised performances imbue this black-and-white slice of social realism with a real freshness and charm.

