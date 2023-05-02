Breath of the Wild Zelda actor confirms Tears of the Kingdom return

Actor Patricia Summersett has revealed they are back to voice Zelda in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom , after previously voicing the character in Breath of the Wild.

Taking to Twitter just a week before The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom's release, Patricia Summersett wrote: "I’ve been given the thumbs up by Nintendo to confirm that I am reprising my role as Princess Zelda in Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom. I’m obviously beyond thrilled to be back (Thank you Nintendo) and looking forward to May 12th!"

Alongside this announcement, Summersett shared a video addressing fans adding: "Thank you Nintendo and thank you Nintendo [of] America, and the incredible team there that I've had the privilege of working with in any capacity."

The actor continues: "I've been thinking about the series so much lately, the series as a whole, not just Breath of the Wild and Tears of the Kingdom, but just the origins of it back from the 80s." They then share an image of themselves from the 1980s explaining that that version of themselves had no idea that they'd one day get the chance to not only voice a princess "in this incredible, innovative, open-world game" but that they'd also get to reprise it years later.

This will be Summersett's third time voicing Zelda following on from their performance in The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild and Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity. Prior to this, Summersett also played roles in other games including Deus Ex: Mankind Divided, Far Cry Primal, Rainbow Six: Siege, and Assassin's Creed: Rogue.

A few weeks prior to Summersett's announcement, fellow actor Matthew Mercer took to Twitter (opens in new tab) to reveal that they will be voicing Zelda villain Ganondorf in Tears of the Kingdom - after fans had speculated Mercer's involvement during one of the sequel's trailers. Just like the Zelda actor, Mercer seemed very pleased to have landed the role and called it "an immense honor" to be joining the Nintendo series.