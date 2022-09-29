The first trailer for Bones and All is Let the Right One In meets Bonnie and Clyde – with a cannibal twist

The first trailer for Luca Guadagnino's cannibal romance Bones and All has arrived – and it's a stunning, bloody story.

In the brief clip, which can be viewed above, the late great Leonard Cohen sings his hit 'You Want It Darker' over a montage of clips that show two young lovers on a devious, bloody mission. Chalamet's Lee tenderly asks Russell's Maren if she thinks he's a bad person, to which she replies, "All I think is that I love you."

Per the official logline, the film is the story of "first love between Maren (Taylor Russell), a young woman learning how to survive on the margins of society, and Lee (Timothée Chalamet), an intense and disenfranchised drifter, as they meet and join together for a thousand-mile odyssey which takes them through the back roads, hidden passages, and trap doors of Ronald Reagan's America. But despite their best efforts, all roads lead back to their terrifying pasts and to a final stand that will determine whether their love can survive their otherness."

Based on the Camille DeAngelis teenage cannibal horror novel of the same name, the film is directed by Guadagnino – who previously directed Chalamet in Call Me By Your Name – from a screenplay by David Kajganich (The Terror, Suspiria).

The cast also includes Mark Rylance, Michael Stuhlbarg, Andre Holland, Jessica Harper, Chloe Sevigny, and David Gordon Green.

Bones and All is set to hit theaters in North America on November 23. For more, check out our list of the most exciting upcoming movies in 2022 and beyond, or skip right to the good stuff and check out our list of movie release dates.