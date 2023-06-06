6 board games and tabletop RPGs like Diablo 4 to play if you love slaying monsters

If the world of Sanctuary has been haunting you with its moreish loop of demon-slaying and loot, you'll be pleased to hear that there are plenty of board games and tabletop RPGs like Diablo 4 to keep those endorphins coming. They may not focus on a war between heaven and hell, but they're every bit as captivating.

We've whittled that list down to six board games and tabletop RPGs like Diablo 4, and you'll find them below. If you ask us, they capture the highs of dungeon crawling perfectly. However, it's also worth saying that these entries would be worth checking out anyway; many of them feature on lists of the best board games and best tabletop RPGs as is, so you know they deliver the goods even if you've never tried the latest Diablo (which our Diablo 4 review called "a magnificent and absurd loot theme park," incidentally).

Wondering how we chose these recommendations? Our team's been testing board and tabletop roleplaying games for years, and these entries impressed us or our colleagues through hands-on experience. Basically? We won't ever recommend something that we don't think is worth your time (not to mention money).

1. Gloomhaven: Jaws of the Lion An essential dungeon-delver Average Amazon review: ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ Specifications Players: 1 - 4 Ages: 14+ Complexity: High Lasts: 60+ mins Today's Best Deals View at Amazon View at Target View at Macy's Reasons to buy + Deeply tactical, but accessible + Lasting consequences + Combat isn't random Reasons to avoid - Lightweight compared to original Gloomhaven

Of all the suggestions listed here, Gloomhaven may be the closest match to Diablo 4 in terms of gameplay. It's a sprawling dungeon-crawler where you control a band of mercenaries hunting loot in a dark fantasy world, and you'll level up your characters (all boasting a unique class) with each new adventure.

Crucially, its setting is just as off-beat in approach as Diablo - it forgoes classic tropes for something much grittier. Because of a branching storyline that responds to your decisions, you can leave your mark on the kingdom as well.

While the original Gloomhaven (and its sequel Frosthaven, for that matter) are arguably better, they're also much more expensive - not to mention more complicated. As such, we'd recommend testing the waters with this prequel instead. It's specifically designed to ease you in gently.

2. Mork Borg Metal AF Specifications Players: 2 - 5 Ages: 14+ Complexity: High Lasts: 2hrs+ Today's Best Deals Check Amazon Visit Site Reasons to buy + Hella metal + Fascinating twists on tropes + Incredible visual design Reasons to avoid - Unrelentingly dark

In terms of grimdark, few do it better than Mork Borg. Along with looking as if it's been pulled from the album cover of a screamo band, this Swedish import describes itself as a "pitch-black apocalyptic fantasy RPG about lost souls and fools seeking redemption, forgiveness, or the last remaining riches in a bleak and dying world." If that doesn't sound like Diablo, I don't know what does.

A lot of that comes down to the game's spin on beloved cliches. Goblins aren't trouble-makers plaguing low-level characters, for example. They're utterly terrifying instead. That's because Mork Borg's version is the result of a curse. If these lost souls attack you, you have 24 hours to slay the perpetrator - otherwise, you'll turn into a goblin yourself.

That's par for the course here. Even though hope can be found, this is a cruel world eager to challenge you. Basically? It's metal AF.

3. Warhammer Quest: Cursed City Its blighted streets will feel familiar Average Amazon review: ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ Specifications Players: 2+ Ages: 12+ Complexity: Moderate Lasts: 2 - 3 hrs Today's Best Deals View at Amazon View at Amazon Reasons to buy + Crunchy, tactical gameplay + Evocative and macabre theme + Incredible miniatures Reasons to avoid - You'll need to make the miniatures yourself

Although it has a Regency feel that's closer to Bloodborne than Diablo, this Warhammer adventure is a great fit for fans of the franchise nonetheless - it's dark, creepy, and operatic enough to fit the mold.

Sure, it's got a lot in common with other dungeon-crawling board games for adults like Gloomhaven and Imperial Assault. But it stands apart thanks to that unmistakable Warhammer DNA shot through the middle. As you'd expect from a company responsible for some of the best wargames in the world, its combat is a lot meatier than the competition. The interplay between units and multiple layers of strategy gives you plenty to chew on.

What's more, its miniatures are some of the best in the business. While you'll have to put them together yourself, it won't take long thanks to their push-fit nature. They look downright incredible as well, especially if you choose to paint them.

4. Descent: Legends of the Dark Perfect for solo play Specifications Players: 1 - 4 Ages: 14+ Complexity: Moderate Lasts: 2+ hrs Today's Best Deals View at Amazon Reasons to buy + Immersive app + Incredible miniatures + More accessible than other RPGs Reasons to avoid - Reliant on the app

Don't be fooled by the bright and colorful aesthetic; of all the games on this list, Descent's setting reminds me the most of Diablo 4. That's because it's a gloomy world where everything seems to have gone wrong; numerous calamities involving demons and twisted sorcery wrack its history.

Beyond that narrative (which is surprisingly engrossing thanks to a companion app with cutscenes and dialogue choices), the emphasis on unique characters harboring their own playstyle should appeal too. Each one is distinct enough to stand out, and you'll level them up as you journey through the world of Terrinoth.

The companion app is the real star of this show, though. Besides telling you what to set up for each scenario, it handles all of the clunky number-crunching that can bring other RPGs to a halt. In other words, you're free to enjoy playing rather than dusting off your math skills.

5. Warhammer Fantasy Roleplay Everything in the Warhammer world sucks, and it's awesome Specifications Players: 2 - 7 Ages: 14+ Complexity: High Lasts: 1 - 4 hrs Today's Best Deals Check Amazon Reasons to buy + Superb world-building + Gritty, ground-level approach + Tense combat Reasons to avoid - You're underpowered in comparison to Diablo

Living in the world of Warhammer sucks, and that'll be familiar to anyone who's traveled to Diablo's setting of Sanctuary. Both are unfair kingdoms where life is hard and then you die, so it'll feel like home if you're a fan of Blizzard's RPG.

While you won't be clearing the battlefield with your magical or martial prowess (that's where its sibling Age of Sigmar: Soulbound comes in), this game captures the tone of Diablo 4 perfectly. Whether it's the grimdark artwork or the fact that you play as a more relatable character, Warhammer Fantasy Roleplay has an incredibly strong sense of place.

Plus, the gameplay is still a bloody affair despite being less showy. This is the sort of game where a well-placed knife can sever arteries and put you down fast if you're not careful, while magic is unfathomably dangerous because it might leave you open to demonic influence. If you prefer your sword and sorcery with a pinch of grit, WFRP will go down very well indeed.

6. Dungeons & Dragons You can't beat the classics Specifications Players: 2 - 6 Ages: 12+ Complexity: Moderate Lasts: 2 - 4 hrs Today's Best Deals Check Amazon Reasons to buy + Excels at dungeon crawls + Wealth of classes and play-styles + Incredibly well-supported Reasons to avoid - Doesn't suit all genres or stories

Unsurprisingly, the most popular tabletop RPG will be a good fit if you're a fan of Diablo. It practically wrote the book on dungeon crawling (in some cases, literally) and is stocked with more content than anything else on this list. At least two new pre-written adventures are released each year, and you can even get started for free with the downloadable core rules.

The setting may be a little more optimistic than Diablo 4's (unless you homebrew your own world or opt for the horror-tinged Ravenloft, of course) but the focus on combat and developing your class abilities will feel very familiar. Because D&D characters lean toward the superheroic side of the fence, you can also wreck shop in a big way when you reach higher levels. There's a reason why gods, angels, and demons tend to be your targets when you hit level 20, for instance.

That's not necessarily the biggest draw of Dungeons and Dragons books, though. Instead, it's all about their flexibility. The rules can be used to make almost any adventure imaginable, and you're guaranteed to find whatever you need - in any genre - if you're willing to look.

For more recommendations, be sure to check out the top board games for 2 players. As for other big deals in the world of tabletop, don't miss our feature on designing Warhammer 40K 10th edition or this article on how Mirrorscape uses AR to create what might be the best D&D virtual tabletop yet.