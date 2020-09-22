Image Comics' Blue in Green OGN dwells in haunting jazz and artistic struggle

By

A preview of the upcoming OGN Blue in Green from Ram V and Anand RK

(Image credit: Anand Rk (Image Comics))

Grafity's Wall creators Ram V and Anand Rk have reunited for a new original graphic novel about creativity, titled Blue in Green

"Ever since Anand and I finished our previous project, we'd been talking about creating a book that made use of his more painted style," V tells Newsarama. "I had a story in mind that combined my love of haunting jazz and anecdotes of artistic struggle, using them as a window to look into a character's downward spiral. Much like my other projects the ideas just all seemed to fit."

Blue in Green centers on Erik Dieter, a musician dealing with a creative downturn in his life while also wrestling with the death of his mother. 

Here is a preview:

Image 1 of 7

(Image credit: Anand Rk (Image Comics))
Image 2 of 7

(Image credit: Anand Rk (Image Comics))
Image 3 of 7

(Image credit: Anand Rk (Image Comics))
Image 4 of 7

(Image credit: Anand Rk (Image Comics))
Image 5 of 7

(Image credit: Anand Rk (Image Comics))
Image 6 of 7

(Image credit: Anand Rk (Image Comics))
Image 7 of 7

(Image credit: Anand Rk (Image Comics))

"The dark and haunting portrayal of a young musician's pursuit of creative genius—the monstrous nature of which threatens to consume him as it did his predecessor half a century ago," reads Image Comics' synopsis of the OGN.

(Image credit: Anand Rk (Image Comics))

Ram V and Anand Rk first worked together in 2018's Grafity's Wall, a crowdfunded OGN which was republished in an expanded form by Dark Horse Comics in 2020.

"It took us a couple of months just to figure out the aesthetic tone we wanted [Blue in Green] to have," the writer continues. "But I look at it now and feel an immense satisfaction at having created this piece of art. I hope people who read it will see that too!"

The Blue in Green OGN goes on sale October 28 in comic book stores and digital platforms, then November 3 in bookstores.

