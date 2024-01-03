One of last year’s best Netflix anime shows has plans for several seasons and a spin-off

Blue Eye Samurai co-creators Amber Noizumi and Michael Green have confirmed they have plans for multiple seasons and a spin-off of the hit Netflix series.

The animated show, which sees biracial outcast Mizu seek revenge against her unknown father in 17th Century Japan’s Edo period, proved to be a smash success upon release, with Hideo Kojima even declaring it the best anime of the year.

Now, Green and Noizumi have spoken about their overall plans for the future of the show.

"We have a lot of stories in our hearts that we're just waiting to make," Noizumi told Screen Rant in an interview that took place before Blue Eye Samurai was renewed for a second season.

Green added, "In our heart of hearts, we want to tell at least three, four seasons. We know the end of this story. We would love to continue."

The pair also namecheck a spin-off, with Noizumi only teasing that it would involve cook Ringo (Masi Oka).

"We know exactly where this goes in the future. We are just hoping that the audience for original content shows up and necessitates further storytelling," Green said.

Blue Eye Samurai proved to be the standout in a strong year for anime (yes, we know it wasn’t developed in Japan) and anime-adjacent series in 2023. Pluto and Scott Pilgrim Takes Off each performed admirably on Netflix, taking in both critical acclaim and getting plenty of the streamer’s subscribers to tune in.

And what next for the titular samurai? “Mizu has a lot more blood to spill!” Green recently told Netflix’s Tudum. We wouldn’t have it any other way.

