Doctor Doom is soaked in blood and Silver Surfer returns to Earth in July Blood Hunters solicitations

Doctor Doom and the Silver Surfer are two of the next characters getting drawn into Marvel's massive Blood Hunt summer crossover event in the advance solicitations and covers for Blood Hunters #3 and #4, the final two issues of the anthology limited series.

As before, both issues are anchored by writer Erica Schultz and artist Bernard Chang's story about Dagger's quest to form a team to rescue her partner Cloak from the vampiric villains of the event. In these two issues, she'll recruit Yelena Belova/White Widow, and finally Spider-Man villain/anti-hero Hallow's Eve.

In Blood Hunters #3, we'll also see what happens when the vampires invade Latveria and come face-to-face with Doctor Doom. And we'll also see what happens when Dracula's vampiric bovine the Hellcow - a very real Marvel character dating back to 1975 - wreaks havoc on a remote farmhouse full of hapless humans. Marvel's solicits name writers Sean McKeever and Josh Trujillo, and artists Lan Medina and Robert Gill as the creators on those stories, but it's not specified which creators are on which.

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

"Dr. Doom has used his iron fists to keep his entire nation of Latveria safe from the vampire menace. But when a new threat arises elsewhere, Doom personally intervenes – with a vengeance!" reads the Blood Hunters #3 solicitation text. "Elsewhere, in a remote farmhouse, a group of ordinary humans fight for survival against the bloodthirsty menace known as…Hellcow! (You didn’t think we’d get through this event without a Hellcow story – did you?!) And in the ongoing saga, Dagger and Elsa Bloodstone must reluctantly team up with the deadly White Widow in order to survive the night. Witness the formation of the soon-to-be-legendary BLOOD HUNTERS!"

Then Blood Hunters #4 shows what happens when the Silver Surfer comes to Earth to investigate why the skies have fallen dark, and also checks in with classic Marvel horror character Satana, the daughter of Satan, as she deals with her own vampire infestation. The issue's credits name writers Mary Sangiovanni and Fabian Nicieza, and artists Giada Belviso and Patch Zircher as creators, but not which creators are on which story.

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

"When Earth’s skies go dark, it attracts the attention of the Silver Surfer! See the BLOOD HUNT event from an entirely new and cosmic perspective! Then Satana and her basilisk intend to show the invading vamps exactly what happens when you cross the daughter of Satan!" reads the Blood Hunters #4 solicitation. "And finally, Hallows' Eve enters the fray, joining Dagger, Elsa Bloodstone and White Widow for a final showdown with the vampiric hordes! But the end of this tale is just the beginning for…the BLOOD HUNTERS!"

Blood Hunters #3 goes on sale July 3, followed by Blood Hunters #4 on July 17, both with covers by Greg Land, seen above.

Here's what Blood Hunters writer Erica Schultz told Newsarama about forming a new team for the event.