Blizzard is ramping up development on its upcoming survival game

Blizzard has doubled the development team working on its secretive survival game in 2022, with more people expected to join in 2023.

As spotted by IGN (opens in new tab), Blizzard head Mike Ybarra gave a small update on the Blizzard survival game in the company's end-of-the-year update (opens in new tab). About halfway down the post, Ybarra details the changes that have happened behind the scenes at the company, in particular changes to the development team.

The post reveals that the upcoming project - literally called 'Survival Game' in the blog post - has welcomed Dan Hay as its general manager. Beyond this, the post reads: "The team has doubled in size this year and we’re looking to grow it even more in the new year!"

We first found out about Survival Game in January 2022. At the time, the game was described as set "in a whole new universe" and would be coming to PC and consoles at some point. Along with this announcement, Blizzard also released a single piece of concept art and not much else has been said about the project since. It seems that Blizzard is pushing ahead with it though, meaning we could end up hearing more about it within the next year or so.

This will be the developer's first new IP since the release of Overwatch back in 2016, it also might not be the only new thing in development at Blizzard at the moment. Shortly after the announcement of Survival Game earlier this year, rumors began to spread that Blizzard was working on another unannounced game .