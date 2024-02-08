Two big Marvel movies are missing from Disney's 2025 lineup

Disney’s latest earnings call featured some good news – The Mandalorian and Grogu looks to be hitting cinemas in 2026, for starters – but also came with a few notable absentees.

Disney CEO Bob Iger outlined Marvel’s 2025 lineup and failed to mention two movies currently slated for release next year (H/T ComicBook.com)

"Looking to our 2025 theatrical slate, we're excited to bring audiences Captain America: Brave New World and Fantastic Four for Marvel, Pixar has Zootopia 2, and then there's Avatar 3,” Iger said during the call.

Captain America: Brave New World is set for February 14, 2024, while Fantastic Four is coming on May 2, 2025.

However, Thunderbolts (July 25, 2025) and Blade (November 7, 2025) are also due to be released next year, but weren’t mentioned by Iger.

Of course, it could be a brain-fart during a presentation – we’ve all been there, right? – but there may be some cause for concern given the troubled pre-production of both projects.

Thunderbolts, starring Florence Pugh, Sebastian Stan, Wyatt Russell, and David Harbour, sees a team of anti-heroes tasked with taking on a dangerous mission. Its delayed filming has seen two actors – Steven Yeun and Ayo Edebiri – leave the production to be replaced by Lewis Pullman and Geraldine Viswanathan respectively

Blade, meanwhile, was announced back in 2019 with Mahershala Ali as the daywalker. Since then, it has seen a change of director and multiple writers attempt to tackle the script. Filming hasn’t yet begun, but is expected to commence later this year.

For now, we should wait on official word from Marvel Studios – but don’t be surprised if the MCU shifts its schedules around once more.

