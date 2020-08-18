Black Widow spin-offs Widowmakers and Taskmaster back on schedule for November

With Marvel Studios' Black Widow scheduled to arrive in theaters November 5, several Marvel Comics series starring Black Widow adjacent characters who appear in that film are back on the menu in November as well.

Marvel Comics' previously announced Taskmaster and Widowmakers: Yelena Belova and Red Guardian have been resolicited for November following scheduling shake-ups in both Marvel Comics' publishing line and Marvel Studios' film slate due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, which has to industry-wide shutdowns in both the comic book Direct Market and movie industry.

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

First up, Widowmakers: Yelena Belova and Red Guardian from writer Devin Grayson, who co-created Belova, and artist Michele Bandini brings together some of Black Widow's most contentious frenemies for a super-spy espionage epic.

"Yelena has spent years trying to figure out who she is. Once she thought the Black Widow mantle was her destiny, but fate had other plans," reads Marvel's solicitation. "Now the past is catching up with her — and with Alexi Shostakov, a.k.a. the Red Guardian!"

"Alexi has worn many titles, including husband to Natasha, but while the Widow played her avenging games, the Red Guardian waited in the shadows," it continues. "Now a new day is dawning — and this time, no one will stand in his way."

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Then, Taskmaster from writer Jed MacKay and artist Alessandro Vitti pits the titular mercenary/supervillain up against his own reputation as he's accused of the murder of S.H.I.E.L.D. agent Maria Hill, and must go on the run to prove his innocence in what Marvel calls "a globe–spanning adventure that will send ripples through every corner of the Marvel Universe's espionage community!"

"Taskmaster has murdered Maria Hill!" reads Marvel's official solicitation for Taskmaster #1. "Or at least that's what the whole world thinks. Now the greatest spies in the business are hunting him down and won't stop until Taskmaster is dead or clears his own name!"

As for Black Widow herself, she's got her own solo series coming up from writer Kelly Thompson and artist Elena Casagrande – more on that right here.

Look for Marvel's full November 2020 solicitations later this week on Newsarama.