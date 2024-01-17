Bill & Ted 4 "will get written" says star Alex Winter

Party on, dudes! Bill & Ted 4 is going to get a script, according to star Alex Winter. The actor plays Bill in all three movies, while Keanu Reeves co-stars as Ted.

"We're tinkering with a fourth movie idea that all of us like, and the guys are going to write," Winter revealed on the Sarah O'Connell Show. "So, we'll see. It takes us time to get these things going, and we never want to do them unless they're great."

He added: "It has to be right. We love them because they're oddball, and they're not typical mainstream films. They've never been cash-grab movies, no one's gotten rich off of the Bill & Ted movies, so we really do make them sincerely from a place of love and interest. There's a really good idea the writers came up with for a fourth, that's kind of obvious. I don't want to give it away – I can't give it away, they would have me drawn and quartered. But it is a really great idea, and kind of an obvious idea, so it will get written, and we'll see when we can actually get it made. Maybe a little while."

Bill & Ted Face the Music, the third installment in the time-travelling franchise, released in 2020 and caught up with the titular duo as adults – along with their daughters, played by Samara Weaving and Brigette Lundy-Paine.

If you ask us, we think Bill & Ted 4 is a most excellent idea: the world could always use more of the duo's chaotic, wholesome energy.

While we wait for more updates on Bill & Ted 4, check out our guide to all the upcoming major movie release dates for everything the year has in store.