Best video games for couples so that you can have a perfect date night

The best games for couples are the perfect way to spend a date night with your better half. Whether you're planning a quiet night in for Valentine's Day (I don't blame you for that one at all) or just can't stand the thought of watching another one of the best movies on Netflix, here are some fantastic video games for couples – no matter your genre interests, or experience with gaming, all of the bases are covered here.

You can also check out our lists of the best co-op games and the best two-player Switch games if you need other recommendations, but for this list of the best games for couples I've tried to dial into titles that really reward collaboration or otherwise shine when played by a close partner. From expansive RPGs like Baldur's Gate 3 to more intimate ruminations on love like It Takes Two, check out our pick of the best games for couples and have yourself an excellent date night – just don't forget to get some batteries for your second controller before you settle down on the couch.

10. Final Fantasy 14

Developer: Square Enix

Platform(s:): PC, PS5, PS4

MMOs are a great way to spend some quality time with your partner, particularly if you're in a long-distance relationship or are otherwise struggling to find something fun to do in the evenings after work. Final Fantasy 14 has been running for years now, which means there is plenty of story to delve into and dungeons to battle through – developer Square Enix has also done a fantastic job at sanding down some of the genre's rougher edges, making FF14 super easy to jump into for the first time. The game encourages cooperation and communication, making it perfect for regular date nights.

9. Super Mario Bros. Wonder

Developer: Nintendo

Platform(s): Switch

Are you in a relationship where your partner doesn't have any experience with video games, but you're keen to help them discover the pleasures of play in a way that won't overwhelm or confuse them? In that case I'd recommend that you give some of the Nintendo Switch exclusives a try. Super Mario Bros. Wonder is a delightfully silly adventure that's perfectly suited to two-player couch co-op (and local play, if you can get a hold of a second console) – it's easy to learn, vibrant, and a lot of fun without pressuring you to be perfect. Nintendo's Luigi's Mansion 3 and Super Mario Odyssey are similarly light touch too.

8. Lovers in a Dangerous Spacetime

Developer: Asteroid Base

Platform(s): PC, PS4, Switch, Xbox One

Lovers in a Dangerous Spacetime is an astoundingly fun, brilliantly designed couch co-op experience that's perfect for couples looking to explore the galaxy together. You'll need to work together to control a neon battleship, working in tandem to maintain your ship's weapons, shields, and engines as you set about to rescue space bunnies and defeat the forces of Anti-Love. It's a lot of fun, and the randomized design means that there's always a new adventure waiting for you when you jump in. Better still, Lovers in a Dangerous Spacetime is equipped with an exceptionally easygoing control configuration that makes it easy to learn and enjoy for players of all experience levels.

7. A Way Out

Developer: Hazelight Studios

Platform(s): PC, PS4, Xbox One

A Way Out is undoubtedly one of the best split-screen couch co-op games out there right now. If you aren't interested in jumping into something as chaotic as Borderlands 3, then you'll want to give this exceptional crime-thriller from Hazelight Studios a try. It's designed to be played by two players sitting next to one another, helping two criminals escape from prison and evade the law. It's trilling, forgiving, and has a wonderfully ambitious approach to getting you and your partner working together. If you like the sound of all this but want something less action-focused, then keep scrolling to find info on the similarly brilliant It Takes Two from the same developer.

6. Overcooked 2

Developer: Team 17

Platform(s): PC, PS5, PS4, Switch, Xbox Series X, Xbox One

I'm not going to lie to you: Overcooked 2 isn't suitable for every couple. If you're the sort of pairing that likes a little confrontation (it can be healthy if exercised in a respectful, responsible manner) then this same-couch co-op game where you're charged with running an endlessly busy kitchen with precision will be one for you. On the other hand, if you aren't ready to handle the pressures of spinning multiple plates at once, then it's likely to lead to some pretty sharp arguments. Same goes for Team 17's Moving Out 2, which puts a 'isn't moving house super fun?' spin on the concept.

5. Stardew Valley

Developer: Concerned Ape

Platform(s): PC, PS5, PS4, Switch, Xbox Series X, Xbox One

Is there a better expression of love than building a little cozy homestead together with your partner? Well, if there is, I don't want to hear about it! Stardew Valley is a perfect experience for repeatable date nights, allowing you and your better half to gradually shape Pelican Town into a wonderful place to live. You can set a second cabin down on your plot of land and set about planting, growing, and harvesting crops together, tending to livestock, and get into arguments about which NPCs your characters want to romance. It's easy going and even easier to pick up and play for players of all experience levels.

4. Until Dawn

Developer: Supermassive Games

Platform(s): PS4

Until Dawn isn't technically a co-op game, but it is possible to turn it into one. This experience sticks you into an interactive horror movie and has you work to keep an expendable cast of characters alive, surviving constant attacks from a mysterious figure on the Blackwood Mountain. For couples who want to drop into this slasher movie, what you basically want to do is split ownership of the characters and pass-the-pad anytime one of your own becomes playable, doing everything possible to keep them on their feet. I'd recommend that Player One take control of 'Ashely, Beth, Matt, Mike, and Josh' while Player Two has 'Chris, Emily, Jess, and Sam'.

3. Baldur's Gate 3

Developer: Larian Studios

Platform(s): PC, PS5, Xbox Series X

If you fell in love with your partner during a dimly-lit Dungeons & Dragons session, then Baldur's Gate 3 is the next adventure that you should take together. Developer Larian Studios built this sprawling RPG to be played cooperatively, be it online or from the same couch, making it a truly wonderful experience for couples. And if you've never tried D&D but are otherwise keen to try your hand at a passion that you know your partner holds dear, this is a fantastic way to bridge the gap – BG3 will teach you the rules of D&D, all without the pressure of having to perform in front of a group.

2. Portal 2

Developer: Valve Software

Platform(s): PC, PS4, Xbox One

Portal 2 may be over a decade old now, but it's still one of the smartest, funniest, and outright best puzzles games out there. Better still, it completely supports two-player co-op. It's a near perfect video game for couples, regardless of your experience with the medium – developer Valve has this phenomenal way of making every player who picks up a controller feel like a damned genius. If you're looking for a relaxing date night, or are otherwise hoping to have a few laughs with your partner as you work together to solve increasingly absurd brain-twisting puzzles, then Portal 2 is the game for you.

1. It Takes Two

Developer: Hazelight Studios

Platform(s): PC, PS5, PS4, Switch, Xbox Series X, Xbox One

Magical, varied, and perfect for couples who want to enjoy a night of video games together, It Takes Two is a must-play. Best experienced in two-player couch-co-op, you and your partner will take on the role of a married couple who are trying to settle their differences, rediscover their love for one another, and escape the toybox nightmare their daughter has inadvertently trapped them in. It Takes Two is a truly remarkable experience, constantly changing up its control schemes and objectives to keep you on your toes, and that it's able to do this without becoming confusing or overloading you with controller configurations is impressive. For players of all experience types, and for couples looking to indulge in an unforgettable adventure, It Takes Two is the best game for couples out there right now.