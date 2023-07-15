Ben Wheatley explains what happened to his Tomb Raider film

Ben Wheatley has opened up about what happened to his Alicia Vikander Tomb Raider sequel. The Meg 2 director was originally attached to the movie before he was replaced with Lovecraft Country creator Misha Green in 2021 and then the film was ultimately canceled in 2022.

Speaking in the new issue of Total Film magazine, which is out on newsstands on Thursday, July 20, Wheatley opens up about exiting the project.

Talking about his upcoming sequel The Meg 2, the Free Fire director explains he signed onto that because, "To do something like The Meg, which is this super global thing, to play out to that audience is such a privilege." Following up, Total Film asked if this had also been his hope for the scrapped Tomb Raider sequel.

"Very much so," Wheatley replies. "Basically, they got stuffed by COVID-19. We were really close to doing it, and then it all just fell apart, as everything did [laughs]. But [The Meg 2] came across my desk, and I was like, 'Oh.' I didn’t even hesitate, you know? It was like Rebecca: why wouldn’t you do it?"

Tomb Raider 2 was set to be a sequel to the 2018 reboot that starred Alicia Vikander as Lara Croft. The first movie saw her embark on a journey to solve the mystery of her father's disappearance but received mixed reviews and failed to break even at the box office. Dominic West, Walton Goggins, Daniel Wu, and Kristin Scott Thomas also starred.

Wheatley's next film is Meg 2, a sequel to sci-thriller The Meg. Originally directed by National Treasure's Jon Turteltaub, the film was a shock success at the box office, making over $500 million worldwide despite mixed reviews. Wheatley's takeover of the second installment came as a shock to some, given that the filmmaker is known for his more serious dramas and thrillers. For Wheatley, however, it's not really much of a surprise.

"I love these kinds of films, and I’ve got a very broad taste in movies. I think a lot of people do, and I don’t think it’s a contradiction. We’re not as stratified as the internet would suggest," Wheatley tells Total Film. "You don’t just like art films or just like action movies. There’s a lot of cross-pollination with that."

Meg 2: The Trench releases on August 4, 2023.

