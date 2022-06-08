Bayonetta 3 lead really wants you to play the other two first

Bayonetta 3 director Hideki Kamiya really wants players to play the first two games before tackling the third installment.

Kamiya has taken to Twitter to remind followers once again that if they want to get the most out of Bayonetta 3, they should definitely go back and play the first two games beforehand. Those who do will enjoy the new game "100 times more", according to Kamiya.

なんとなく改めてこれを言いたくなったんだけど、「ベヨネッタ３」を遊んでみようと思って下さっている方は、ぜひ今のうちに「ベヨネッタ１」「ベヨネッタ２」を遊んでおいて欲しいです…その方がお話を100倍楽しめると思います…ベヨネッタ・ベヨネッタ2 紹介映像 https://t.co/OO2c3zMwZH

In fact, this isn't even the first time Kamiya has voiced similar sentiments. Speaking earlier this year in February during an interview, the lead developer said Bayonetta 3 would be "more enjoyable" if users went back and experienced the first two games in the action-packed series prior to playing the third entry.

It's been a long, winding road to Bayonetta 3, so you might want to take Kamiya's advice and revisit or play the first two games for the first time if you haven't already. That long road had an end in sight as of late last year, when Platinum Games unveiled a 2022 release window for Bayonetta 3 alongside a sublime new trailer.

Since then, neither Nintendo nor Platinum Games have given an update on the release window, although Nintendo did reiterate the 2022 release window for Bayonetta 3 just last month in May. Oh, and don't worry about a delay for the new game, as Kamiya himself mentioned Bayonetta 3 was in the "final stages" of development as of last year in September 2021.

Some Bayonetta 3 fans even think the sequel could star a different protagonist, based on some pretty solid theories.