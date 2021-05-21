Batwoman's J.H. Williams III makes epic return with Echolands this August

After a six-year drought, comic fans can look forward to new work from J.H. Williams III on a regular basis once more beginning this fall.

Echolands is an upcoming creator-owned series by Williams and long-time writing partner W. Haden Blackman. Together, with colorist Dave Stewart and letterer Todd Klein, they're launching this "mythic-fiction epic" series which publisher Image Comics frames as a comic book event.

(Image credit: J.H. Williams III (Image Comics))

"In a bizarre future world that has forgotten its history, a reckless thief, Hope Redhood, holds the key to excavating its dark, strange past - if only she and her crew can escape a tyrannical wizard and his unstoppable daughter," reads Image's description of Echolands #1. "But fate will send them all on a path leading to a war between worlds.

Williams is arguably the most refined artist working in North American comics today, and had tailored Echolands to stand out on shelves with a unique format - it'll be presented in a wide, 'landscape' format similar to some of David Petersen's Mouse Guard graphic novels.

Check out this three-page preview:

In addition, Image Comics will be offering each issue in two editions: the standard edition, and then a 'Raw Cut' edition presenting Williams' 'raw' artwork without the outside coloring and lettering in the finished product.

"It's every fictional world, each with its own artistic style, intersecting and exploding with JHW3 magic and crackle," says Williams' Sandman: Overture partner Neil Gaiman in this book's announcement. "I can't wait to see where he and Haden Blackman are taking us—into a world in which anything can happen, and undoubtedly will."

Echolands #1 goes on sale on August 25.

Williams and Blackman made their name together on some of the best Batwoman stories of all time.