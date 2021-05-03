Batman teams up with fine art star David Choe

David Choe is returning to comic books - but unfortunately, it's not for long. Choe has painted two Batman pieces that'll be used as variant covers to this week's Batman #108.

But you're going to have to run, proverbially, to get them.

(Image credit: David Choe (DC))

"Seeing new paintings by David Choe is always a special occasion, so the opportunity to have not one, but two variant covers by him is definitely something to celebrate," says art dealer Kwan Chang, who is selling these Batman #108 covers as 'retailer exclusive' variants in partnership with DC.

"David’s art has been recognized around the world and Gotham City is just his latest stop, so I’m thrilled to help showcase his Batman on these two covers for the first time as only he can bring to life!"

The David Choe Batman #108 variants are highly limited - only 3000 copies of the first were printed, while the second had a print run of half that.

So how is this a return to comics? Choe actually debuted as a comic artist in the late '90s with the anthology Slow Jams, and worked on a number of independent comics while simultaneously making waves in the fine art world.

(Image credit: David Choe (DC))

In 2001, he and writer Brian Wood were developing a series for Marvel Comics' MAX imprint to feature a more mature take on being a mutant. Marvel ultimately aborted the project, and ideas from it were revisited in Wood's DEMO series with Becky Cloonan and then-Marvel editor-in-chief Joe Quesada's own Nyx series at Marvel with Joshua Middleton.

Following that, Choe pulled back from comic books to concentrate (and excel) in the fine art world. His murals for Facebook's offices (and the story behind it) helped make him a star in the art world, and since then has had a number of high-profile art shows.

David Choe's Batman #108 variants are available, while supplies last, at KwanChang.com for $14.99 and $24.99, respectively.

