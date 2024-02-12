Batman: Black and White artist Dean Motter draws new historical graphic novel Whistleblowers

Terminal City, Mister X, and Batman: Black & White artist Dean Motter is teaming up with Dr. Rafael Medoff, the director of the David Wyman Institute for Holocaust Studies, for a new non-fiction graphic novel that tells the true story of four men who fought to reveal the existence of the Holocaust to the world.

Whistleblowers: Four Who Fought to Expose the Holocaust to America is a 120-page trade paperback from Dark Horse with an introduction by attorney and comics authority Mark Zaid.

We've got an exclusive preview of one of the tales in the gallery below.

Image 1 of 9 (Image credit: Dark Horse Comics) (Image credit: Dark Horse Comics) (Image credit: Dark Horse Comics) (Image credit: Dark Horse Comics) (Image credit: Dark Horse Comics) (Image credit: Dark Horse Comics) (Image credit: Dark Horse Comics) (Image credit: Dark Horse Comics) (Image credit: Dark Horse Comics)

Dark Horse's synopsis for the new book reads:

"Whistleblowers is the true story of four courageous individuals who risked their careers - or their lives - to confront the unfolding Holocaust."

So who were the whistleblowers in question?

Jan Karski was a Polish soldier, diplomat, and resistance-fighter who reported the news of Nazi atrocities to American and British officials. Alan Cranston was a journalist who, when Hitler's Mein Kampf was published in English with much of its antisemitism sanitized, worked to make sure its true contents were known. Henry Morgenthau, Jr. was a member of U.S. President Franklin D. Roosevelt's cabinet, who advocated for a greater American effort to rescue Jewish people during the Holocaust. Finally, Josiah E. DuBois Jr. was an American civil servant who exposed efforts within the State Department to obstruct the rescue of refugees.

Whistleblowers: Four Who Fought to Expose the Holocaust to America is published by Dark Horse Comics on February 28.

