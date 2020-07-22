Batgirl in the Batman: Three Jokers spotlight

DC is back at it with social media teasers for next month's launch of Batman: Three Jokers, Geoff Johns, and Jason Fabok's long-awaited three-issue Black Label prestige series.

Like Tuesday's teasers focusing on Batman and Red Hood, the Batgirl teaser was tweeted on the publisher's DC Nation account and is accompanied by a quote from Johns:



"She pushes herself harder than she needs to, just to make sure she’s better. She wants to be the best she’s been," it reads.

(Image credit: DC)

According to DC, Batman: Three Jokers "reexamines the myth of who, or what the Joker is, and what’s at the heart of not just his eternal struggle with Batman, but how his horrific treatment of Barbara Gordon and Jason Todd has affected them."

DC readers know Barbara Gordon/Batgirl was infamously shot in the spine and paralyzed by Joker in Alan Moore's seminal 1988 one-shot Batman: The Killing Joke illustrated by Brian Bolland.

That led to a year's long reinvention of the character as the paraplegic Oracle, who became indispensable to the heroes of Gotham City and DC superheroes in general and a valued member of the Birds of Prey as an intelligence gathering and networking expert.

(Image credit: DC)



Barbara returned to her Batgirl identity with 2011's line-wide reboot 'The New 52, 'but despite significant deletions and alterations to the DC timeline, the Killing Joke, her paralysis, and career as Oracle and her recovery remains in continuity, and is still considered a defining event for the character.

Batman: Three Jokers #1 goes on sale August 25.