Baldur's Gate 3 sleuth digs up the most unpopular choices you can make, and the worst is brutal

A Baldur's Gate 3 player has seemingly deciphered the most unpopular choices in the game, and the worst ones are truly heartbreaking.

Be warned: there are light spoilers for Baldur's Gate 3 here!

As chronicled by the Baldur's Gate 3 veteran just below, some lines of dialogue are incredibly unpopular with certain characters in the RPG. The player worked through the launch script for Larian's game to work out which choices negatively impact certain characters to a great degree, and it looks like Karlach and Gale can have a miserable time, depending on your choice of words.

For example, telling Karlach it was a mistake to love her, right after sleeping with her, will supposedly net you -100 points in disapproval from the demon lady. That's killer, but we can't imagine anyone has accidentally stumbled upon this option, instead of deliberately trying to be an asshole.

Speaking of Karlach, it's a really bad idea to kill Gortash without her in your party, which is sort of a no-brainer, as her whole deal from the end of Act 2 is basically exacting revenge on the villain.

While playing as Astarion, repeatedly denying to Gale that you're a vampire will lose you some major brownie points with the Wizard of Waterdeep, which is less tragic and more hilarious.

Handing over Shadowheart to Viconia will lose you 20 points in her approval writing. Then again, as the player themselves points out, this is a pretty redundant option, since Shadowheart is basically exiled from Baldur's Gate 3 for good after this decision, never to be seen again.

Ouch, some of these choices are just downright devilish. Please take a moment to reconsider the next time you're about to hand over Shadowheart to be brainwashed by a cult, or about to sleep with Karlach only to deliberately break her heart two moments later.

Speaking of, you can head over to our Baldur's Gate 3 romances guide for a look at all the available companions in the huge RPG.