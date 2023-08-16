Baldur's Gate 3 players want an "old man" voiceover for ancient wizards

Baldur's Gate 3 players really want an "old man" voiceover for their wizard characters.

Now, if you've played Baldur's Gate 3 since it launched out of early access on PC this month, you'll know there are eight total voices for the player character: four male, and four female, any of which can be assigned with any body type. These voices do sound pretty young, admittedly, generally giving off the vibe of a 20 or 30-something person behind them.

What Baldur's Gate 3 players really want is a voiceover appropriate for their wizened wizards. Larian's new game does let players create wizard characters not unlike the one seen below - who, we have to say, looks an awful lot like Gandalf the Grey - but Baldur's Gate 3 players feel like there isn't a voiceover option to match the older player-created characters out there.

"Why does my Dragonborn sound like fucking Harry Potter," writes one player in the responses to the Reddit post. "Always annoys me when my Orc Barbarian is like 'Oh blimey, this door is locked,'" adds another. "Even if you’re from England they’re largely similar. There’s barely a hint of an accent change" reasons a third commenter.

It must be said that Baldur's Gate 3 has been met with overwhelming adoration from players since it launched earlier this month (and from us, in our Baldur's Gate 3 review), so this isn't exactly a deal-breaking gripe for the community.

