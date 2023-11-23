Baldur's Gate 3 player accidentally recreates The Lord of the Rings' greatest battle at the Grove

A Baldur's Gate 3 player has inadvertently recreated the Battle of Helm's Deep from The Lord of the Rings.

The Battle of Helm's Deep has a sacred place among the readers and viewers of The Lord of the Rings. It's the big climactic battle to round out The Twin Towers, where Legolas defies the laws of physics to surf down some stairs on a shield, and 300 warriors defy 10,000 Uruk-hai, among other things.

Now, that battle has been recreated, in a way, in Baldur's Gate 3. Cast your mind back to Act 1, and you'll remember having to defend the Druid's Grove against the initial onslaught of Goblin warriors, when you first happen upon the location near the beginning of the game.

Well, one player took it upon themselves to stack a whole load of wooden boxes outside of the gate to the Druid's Grove. You can see the creation just below, which, until it was pointed out to the player by a commenter on Reddit, was an entirely unintentional recreation of Helm's Deep.

It's not even wooden boxes and crates that make up the wall outside the Druid's Grove - there's a damn treasure chest perched atop the wall. Let's hope there's no lone Goblin with a torch sprinting toward an explosive barrel immediately underneath the wooden wall.

Now that I think about it, aren't there Goblins with explosive barrels strapped to their back in Baldur's Gate 3? One of them could totally replicate the Uruk-hai warrior in The Lord of the Rings for a perfect recreation. It's not quite 300 warriors versus 10,000 Uruk-hai, but we're inching there.

