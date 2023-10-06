Baldur's Gate 3 hotfix 9 lets you create an army of horrible Hirelings

Baldur's Gate 3 hotfix nine is officially here, and it'll let you create an army of messed up Hirelings.

Hotfix nine went live earlier today. As the tweet below says, the headline feature of the hotfix is the fact that you can now change your Hirelings' appearances, utilizing the Magic Mirror that was previously introduced so you could change your own appearance.

Hotfix #9 is now live for Baldur's Gate 3. In addition to this update fixing several bugs, issues and crashes, you can now change your name through the Magic Mirror, as well as changing the appearance of Hirelings!Read more: https://t.co/O3YquttWOo pic.twitter.com/eEp0jkSZWGOctober 6, 2023 See more

So in theory, then, one could create an entire army of Hirelings and turn them all into hideous beasts. What a lovely concept, Larian. We've had no control over the appearance of our Hirelings until now, and we can't wait to see what little freaks the Baldur's Gate 3 community produces.

Elsewhere, the Magic Mirror can now be used to also change the name of your character, so you really can change basically everything about yourself at this point. There's a shedload of bug fixes in the hotfix, like quickloading causing crashes on PS5, and the Guardian Statue causing the game's servers to stall.

There's also a fix for your legs sometimes going transparent. It's the Adamantine Splint Armour, to be precise, that makes your legs turn invisible, which we're guessing would probably be a pretty weird bug to witness.

There's even a fix for Minthara's romance triggering "unreliably." If you're the sort of monster that sacrificed the entire Grove and all the Tieflings to have a chance with the hot goth, then congratulations - your efforts should now result in a more reliable romance with Minthara.

If Minthara's romance came as a bit of a surprise to you, perhaps you should reference our Baldur's Gate 3 romances guide for a look at all the special relationships possible in the RPG.