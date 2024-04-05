Deadpool creator Rob Liefeld's comic Avengelyne is getting a movie adaptation – and Margot Robbie is set to produce

Margot Robbie is preparing to return to the world of comic book characters now that she's lined up her next project: an adaptation of Deadpool creator Rob Liefeld's Avengelyne.

Following the success of Barbie, the Harley Quinn actor, who is not attached to star, is set to produce under her LuckyChap banner, alongside partners Tom Ackerley and Josey McNamara. Don't Worry Darling director Olivia Wilde is also on board in the same capacity, as is Simon Kinberg, who is best known for working on the Deadpool franchise and several X-Men outings.

Introduced in 1995, the Maximum Press hero is a fallen angel, sent to Earth to fight monsters and demons in order to protect The One, a person believed to be the key to keeping humanity safe from evil. She was reportedly inspired by Ben Dunn's Warrior Nun Areala and Vampirella, who co-creator Cathy Christian is said to have provided the likeness for.

Liefeld has long been trying to make an Avengelyne movie happen. Back in July 2013, it was reported that he and former The Mandalorian actor Gina Carano were making a big-screen take on the material, though nothing ever came of the team-up.

Later, in November 2016, Batman & Robin scribe Akiva Goldsman was brought in by Paramount Pictures to produce a film based on the character. That, too, didn't wind up happening.

While the new Avengelyne movie is clearly in its very early stages, we'll be sure to keep you posted when it comes to any major developments.