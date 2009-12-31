Your Top 30 Films Of The Decade

A few weeks ago, the Total Film staffers named their favourite movies of the decade .
Then we asked you - the readers/browsers/clickers - to do likewise .
The results are below. Lots of crossover, but also plenty of surprises...
30. Pirates Of The Caribbean: The Curse Of The Black Pearl (2003)
29. The Lord Of The Rings: The Two Towers (2002)
28. Up (2009)
27. Let The Right One In (2009)
26. Anchorman: The Legend Of Ron Burgundy (2004)
25. Finding Nemo (2004)
24. Lost In Translation (2003)
23. Children Of Men (2006)
22. District 9 (2009)
21. Dead Man's Shoes (2004)
20. Inglourious Basterds (2009)
19. Amelie (2001)
18. Kill Bill 1&2 (2002/2003)
17. Sin City (2005)
16. Shaun Of The Dead (2004)
15. City Of God (2004)
14. Oldboy (2003)
13. The Lord Of The Rings: The Fellowship Of The Ring (2001)
12. Donnie Darko (2001)
11. The Departed (2006)
10. Memento (2000)
9. Pan's Labyrinth (2006)
8. Wall-E (2008)
7. Eternal Sunshine Of The Spotless Mind (2004)
6. No Country For Old Men (2008)
5. Gladiator (2000)
4. The Lord Of The Rings: The Return Of The King (2003)
3. There Will Be Blood (2008)
2. The Lord Of The Rings trilogy (2001-2003)
1. The Dark Knight (2008)
Let us know what you think of the choices in the Comments