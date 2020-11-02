Xbox Series X makes fast travel instant in Witcher 3

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt will load so fast on the Xbox Series X , the world will struggle to keep up with it.

This YouTube video shows off gameplay of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt running in backwards compatibility on the Xbox Series X and it’s seriously impressive. Since the game is running in backwards compatibility in this video, the version isn’t fully optimized for the console, meaning the fast load times cause a map glitch in the game.

The video shows the player selecting a location for Geralt to fast travel to, and within mere seconds, he is transported. As it shows in the clip below, the speed at which the player travelled was so quick that the map didn’t have time to catch up. This is probably because of the Xbox Series X 1TB SSD, making load times for games especially fast compared to when running on a console such as the Xbox One.

Get the best Xbox Series X deals before anyone else! We'll send you pre-order details and the best Xbox Series X deals as soon as they're available. Remind Me Send me details about other relevant products from Gamesradar and other Future brands. Send me details about other relevant products from third parties. No spam, we promise. You can unsubscribe at any time and we'll never share your details without your permission.

On #Xbox Series X, even without optimization, fast travel in The Witcher 3 is FAST. pic.twitter.com/mc4vEBjVd6November 2, 2020

Normally, when running on a current-gen console such as the PS4 or Xbox One , load times can take quite some time, so it’s very exciting to see next-generation technology in action with previously released titles, even if it’s in backwards compatibility.

It was announced in September that CD Projekt Red’s The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt will be getting a PS5 and Xbox Series X upgrade, although it’s unclear when that will be exactly, it's exciting to think about Geralt of Rivia in all of his next-gen glory.

CD Projekt Red’s Cyberpunk 2077 is also set to launch on all consoles including the PS5 and Xbox Series X on December 10 .

For more on next-gen consoles, here’s a list of Xbox Series X launch games.