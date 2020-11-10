Xbox Series X launch celebrated by PlayStation with bizarre Mortal Kombat video

With the Xbox Series X launching today, PlayStation has reached out on Twitter with a friendly gesture.

The original Xbox tweet celebrates the launch of Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S , and reads "We. Have. Launched. However you choose to play, happy gaming." The official PlayStation Twitter account, which has a wee bit of downtime before PS5 launches on November 12, responded in a very, um, unique way.

If you're confused, this is Jax Sax, a popular video of Mortal Kombat 11 character Jax energetically playing the saxophone. When he finishes his beautiful little riff, balloons fall from the ceiling that spell out "friendship." This means the console wars are officially over, right?

All jokes aside, it's important to remember that no matter how you choose to game, you're a part of a global community that's absolutely amped about next-gen gaming. Whatever console you choose, you'll enjoy better resolutions, ray tracing, enhanced audio, and lightning fast load times. If you need help choosing a next-gen machine, we've got you sorted with an Xbox Series X review, Xbox Series S Review, and PS5 review. Friendship aside, unless you're flush with cash, you can only pick one.

And you might want to pick quickly, as stock is low. Check out our PS5 deals and Xbox Series X deals regularly to see when your favorite retailers get more consoles in stock.

Until then, just remember that whether you're more of a Master Chief or identify with Kratos, the collective power of gaming binds us all. Yes, I did just write that.