World of Warcraft Classic realms are so overcrowded players are having to wait in line to finish quests

World of Warcraft Classic is officially live and servers are already being tested by the incredibly high number of people joining in to play the vanilla version of the MMO. In fact, it’s so overcrowded, players have been stuck in hour-long queues to get onto the servers, but waiting in line isn’t only just happening to log in. WoW Players who have managed to get in have been posting shots on Twitter and Reddit showing the long queues currently being formed in-game to finish quests.

One example comes from Reddit user greenufo333 who posted this image with the caption "when dozens need to kill one boss." As you can see, players are waiting in a nice neat line, which just goes to show how busy the servers currently are. Essentially players are queuing to get in, only to queue again, as reiterated by a comment on the image made by Reddit user Jaysphan128 who said, "waiting in a four hour queue to stand in a line."

(Image credit: Reddit: u/greenufo333)

A video posted on Reddit at launch by user PredatorFish really gives you a good idea of how busy the classic servers are, with an impressive swarm of players joining. Despite the overstuffed realms, the community are finding the humour in it all, and lots of folks appear to actually be enjoying the camaraderie of having to wait in line with their fellow players.

@BlizzardCSEU_EN @Blizzard_Ent So last night during the Classic WoW stress test the AMAZING community formed an orderly queue to kill Padfoot - no pushing, no kicking off just good old fashioned hilarity #classicwow #worldofwarcraft #mmorpg #WoWClassic #wow pic.twitter.com/14e6qRwn8DAugust 9, 2019

When the community comes together in organisation in #WoWClassic and forms a formal queue for a rare creature killTHIS IS GLORIOUS XD pic.twitter.com/fdWtzakob9August 26, 2019

Currently in WOW Classic, Everyone seems to have formed a orderly queue to kill Garrick. This is actually amazing. #WorldofWarcraft @Warcraft #WOWClassic pic.twitter.com/v1VR2RKkPbAugust 8, 2019

There have also been lots of pictures surfacing of the extremely long queues and lengthy waiting times to get into the jam-packed realms. Before Classic went live, players were already warned that the sign-up numbers signalled long wait times at launch, and Blizzard recently opened three additional realms in the US to try and keep up with the demand. As someone who's from the UK, all this queueing makes me feel right at home.

