Win a copy of Garth Nix's new novel

If you're a keen reader of fantasy fiction, you'll surely know Garth Nix's name (and no, it's not a pen name!) The Australian author behind bestselling series such as The Old Kingdom and The Keys to the Kingdom has racked up sales of over five million books. Gotta be doing something right, eh?

His latest novel is The Left-Handed Booksellers of London. Set in a slightly alternate London in 1983, and featuring the likes of zombies, giant wolves and Fey creatures, it centres on a young woman who moves to the capital to hunt for her long-missing father, and is soon running for her life. Our reviewer loved it, calling it "a book bursting with imagination, and showcasing a cheeky sense of humour".

The Left-Handed Booksellers Of London is available now in hardback, ebook and audiobook formats. Thanks to Gollancz we have 10 copies to give away. To put your name in the hat for the chance to win one, simply answer the question below.