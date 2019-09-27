Win a Blu-ray of Stephen King’s The Stand

The Emmy Award-winning 1994 mini-series of Stephen King’s classic post-apocalyptic novel The Stand is coming to Blu-ray, restored in high definition with enhanced visual effects.



It follows a group of survivors after a weaponised strain of flu is accidentally released, wiping out most of the population. Those remaining must align themselves with either the forces of good, led by frail 108-year-old Mother Abagail (Ruby Dee), or a group steered by the evil Randall Flagg (Jamey Sheridan).

The Stand will be available to buy on Blu-ray from 7 October. Special features include audio commentary by Stephen King and director Mick Grass and a behind-the-scenes featurette.

