Wholesome news alert: A Borderlands 3 fan with terminal cancer has got to play the game early

It's easy to get dragged down into feeling blue nowadays, but here's a bit of news to remind you that there is still good in this world: a fan of Borderlands 3 with terminal cancer (seriously, f*ck cancer) is going to be able to play the game early , with 2K due to fly out a copy of Borderlands 3 to him in early June. I know, I've got something in my eye too. Gearbox hasn't had an easy time of it what with the drama surrounding the fact Troy Baker isn't going to be in Borderlands 3 , so it's beyond lovely to see that it is still willing to pull out all the stops to let its fans know just how much it cares.

The campaign to get the terminally-ill fan a copy of the game sprung into full force thanks to the good people of Reddit, who took to Twitter to bombard 2K and Gearbox with tweets informing them of their fan's plight. It worked, and in a recent update the fan informed Reddit that:

"One of the people from 2k has been talking to me(not sure if I'm allowed to say who so I won't mention a name) and he's making it happen. They're flying somebody out at the beginning of June most likely to give me a copy of the game. I just wanted to thank you all so much for helping make this dream come true. It means the world to me that you all cared enough to do that for me."

When the gaming community pulls together to do stuff like this it's a reminder that - however cheesy this might sound - we can be the change we want to see in the world. So for those of you reading this, why not do something nice for someone else today and keep the goodness flowing? Wholesome AF is the way to be, after all.