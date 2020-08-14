Where is Xur? Destiny 2 Xur location and Exotics, August 14 - August 18

Where is Xur? For the weekend of August 14, Xur is on Titan over in the Rig, just north of the site of the Contact Public Event. He'll stick around until reset time on Tuesday, August 18.

We've listed and explained all of the Exotics Xur is selling below. As always, even if you own all of these Exotics, you should still see if Xur has any better rolls available to you, and buy his Exotic engram while you're at it. If you are missing some of these Exotics but you aren't interested in using them, be sure to buy them anyway so you don't get them as a drop in the future (until you've filled out your Exotic collection, that is).