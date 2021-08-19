What’s The Furthest Place From Here? makes vinyls must-haves for the post-apocalypse

Writer Matthew Rosenberg and artist Tyler Boss are back on track for a spiritual sequel to their creator-owned series 4 Kids Walk Into a Bank. The upcoming ongoing series What's The Furthest Place From Here? Reunites the duo for a story about gangs of children surviving in a post-apocalyptic world.

What's The Furthest Place From Here? #1 cover (Image credit: Tyler Boss (Image Comics))

What's The Furthest Place From Here? Begins when one of the children, Sid, breaks from one of these gangs and ventures out into the wasteland to find out if there's more to life than their hand-to-mouth existence. The story doesn't follow her, but rather the adopted family unit of her gang that she leaves behind, and their quest to bring her home.

We're told a key part of their existence and survival is vinyl records and record players - one of the few things that survived the downfall of civilization.

"Matt and I really wanted to get outside of our comfort zone with this book and build it in a new and (hopefully) exciting way," Boss says in the announcement. "Part of that was being unafraid to try something different and the other part was having a partner in Image who believed in us. Couldn't be happier to have our weird little big book's home be with Image."

That's right, after doing 4 Kids Walk Into a Bank with the indie publisher Black Mask Studios, they are jumping to Image Comics to continue their creator-owned partnership, with Hassan Otsmane-Elhaou lettering the series.

What's The Furthest Place From Here? #1 variant cover (Image credit: Brian Michael Bendis (Image Comics))

"We knew whatever we did after 4 Kids would have to be something ambitious and crazy, but we also needed it to feel like something that only Tyler and I could make," Rosenberg says. "I feel like we really accomplished all of that here."

What's The Furthest Place From Here? Was originally announced at the 2019 Image Expo.

In addition to the $4.99 comic itself, each issue of What's the Furthest Place From Here? will also be available in a $14.99 'deluxe' edition that will come with an exclusive vinyl single. What's the Furthest Place From Here? #1's vinyl single will have new music from Blake Schwarzenbach (Jawbreakers, Jets to Brazil) and Joyce Manor. According to Rosenberg and Boss, this deluxe edition and the vinyl singles will be exclusive to comic shops.

Boss has drawn the primary cover to What's The Furthest Place From Here? #1, with four variant covers planned - including one by Brian Michael Bendis.

What's The Furthest Place From Here? #1 goes on sale this November.