Watch Destiny 2: Forsaken's combat stream here and see the big changes it has for magic space gunfighting

Update: The stream's over, but you can catch an archive of the whole thing above.

Little bits of lore and systems for Destiny 2 : Forsaken have been trickling out ever since Bungie announced the big expansion, but now you can see what everybody's really been waiting for: how Destiny 2: Forsaken will change up combat. Bungie plans to show off how its revised battle system will work in a livestreamed presentation, including a peek at the new interface for choosing and customizing your arsenal, all on the stage of a brand new Crucible map.

Whether you've stuck with Destiny 2 from launch to the Whispering Worm , or you dropped out long ago, you're going to want to catch this stream when it begins on Tuesday, August 7 (that's today) at 10 am PDT / 1 pm EDT / 6 pm BST. You can watch the whole thing as soon as it begins right here.