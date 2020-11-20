WandaVision: release date, cast, trailer and more on the Disney Plus show

WandaVision, Marvel’s cosmically weird upcoming TV show described as an action movie crossed with a sitcom (and even partly filmed like a sitcom), will soon premiere on Disney Plus and marks the very first Marvel Phase 4 release. Taking place after Avengers: Endgame , it should answer the tricky question of how exactly Vision survived after being crushed at the hands of Thanos in Avengers: Infinity War and then not being resurrected by Hulk using the Infinity Gauntlet.

With WandaVision coming early 2021, we know quite a bit about the new series. In fact, there’s a trailer, cast list, and some quotes from various actors. Keep scrolling for everything we know about WandaVision so far below.

We now know that WandaVision will hit Disney Plus on January 15 2021, thanks to a tweet from Marvel.

The series was originally set to premiere in 2021, then was apparently brought forward to 2020 after The Falcon and the Winter Soldier – originally the first Phase 4 show – was pushed back due to the coronavirus pandemic. Kat Dennings also said : “As far as I know, [Disney] are going to try and get it out this year.”

Earlier in the year, a WandaVision release date leak seemed to reveal a November 27 release date, which we now know to have been incorrect.

WandaVision trailer

There’s a full trailer for WandaVision available to watch now, and before that a few snippets of footage were released in a Super Bowl TV spot.

The WandaVision trailer starts out like a traditional sitcom, but quickly gets stranger and stranger. It’s clear that Wanda’s reality-twisting powers are going to be a major part of the series – and are probably behind a lot of the weirdness.

Wanda and Vision are also briefly seen holding two babies. In the comics , the pair have twin sons called Thomas and William. Through a strange turn of events involving a demon, the children vanish, which eventually leads to Vision’s death and Wanda creating an alternate reality in the House of M storyline. When things finally go back to normal, young superheroes Wiccan (or Billy Kaplan) and Speed (AKA Tommy Shepherd) turn out to be Wanda and Vision’s sons reincarnated. We don’t know for sure if Billy and Tommy will appear in WandaVision, but it certainly seems like a strong possibility judging by the trailer.

WandaVision cast

A number of MCU cast members are returning for WandaVision. Elizabeth Olsen is reprising her role of Wanda Maximoff, or Scarlet Witch, for the series, and Paul Bettany is returning as Vision. Both characters debuted in Avengers: Age of Ultron , and appeared together in Captain America: Civil War , as well as Infinity War. While Wanda appeared in Endgame, Vision remained dead after the events of Infinity War.

More surprising characters returning are Kat Dennings’ Darcy Lewis, who you’ll probably remember as Jane Foster’s kooky best friend in Thor and Thor: The Dark World . We’ll also see Randall Park as Agent Jimmy Woo, who first appeared in Ant-Man and the Wasp .

A new addition to the MCU is Teyonah Parris, who’ll be playing Monica Rambeau, Maria Rambeau’s daughter. Monica was introduced in Captain Marvel , but she was a child then – Parris will be playing the adult version of the character.

Kathryn Hahn also has a role in the series, playing a character simply identified as Agnes.

WandaVision plot

We don’t know a whole lot about the plot yet, but there is an official synopsis on Disney Plus: “Marvel Studios presents WandaVision, a blend of classic television and the Marvel Cinematic Universe in which Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) and Vision (Paul Bettany) – two super-powered beings living idealized suburban lives –begin to suspect that everything is not as it seems. The new series is directed by Matt Shakman; Jac Schaeffer is head writer.”

What also know that Wanda's powers will be explored further in the series, with Elizabeth Olsen commenting: “It’s been the biggest gift that Marvel’s given me, getting to do this show.” She added: “You get to just focus on [Wanda] and not how she felt through everyone else’s storylines.”

The love story and relationship between the witch and android duo will also be of importance to the series, with head writer Jac Schaeffer saying: “It’s always so appealing when outsiders find each other.” She then explained that, “they’re both different with capital Ds. Wanda has so much pain, and Vision has so much curiosity.”

Monica Rambeau will also be making an appearance, though older than she was in Captain Marvel (which is set in the ‘90s). Nothing about her role is known for certain, though it’s interesting that in the comics Monica takes up the Captain Marvel mantle.

WandaVision will also set up Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness, Kevin Feige has confirmed – Olsen will reprise her role of Wanda in that movie. Whether her children, glimpsed in the trailer, will come with her to Doctor Strange 2 remains to be seen, but they will no doubt play a key role in the series.

WandaVision episodes and director

WandaVision will consist of six episodes, and we don’t yet have titles or summaries for any of them. The series is directed by Matt Shakman, with Jac Schaeffer as head writer and showrunner. There’s currently no word on a season 2, though most of the Marvel TV shows are expected to be limited series rather than continuing on.

WandaVision will have the scale of the movies

The WandaVision cast have been talking up the new series a lot. First, there was Teyonah Parris, who plays the grown-up Monica Rambeau, teasing how the show will be on the same scale as the movies. “I’m so happy to be a part of this universe,” she said. “And to be Monica Rambeau, she’s such a badass in the comics. I just can’t believe that this is happening. This is full on action movie, mixed with sitcoms. It’s wild. It’s wild. I think people will be very excited.”

Then, speaking with Total Film , Paul Bettany said: “Frankly, what I have been surprised about is that it felt just as large as any other Marvel movie, with the same sort of production values. It’s been just wonderful. The writers – Jac Schaeffer and Matt Shakman, steered by Kevin Feige – it’s such a big swing that they’re taking. I think that this is [Marvel’s] biggest swing yet. It’s absolutely bonkers.”

To get the sitcom feel, the first episode of WandaVision was even filmed in front of a live studio audience, and production made use of period techniques. Dick Van Dyke was even consulted for his sitcom expertise.