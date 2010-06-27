Vuvuzela Vuvuzelda!

That’s right, World Cup Fever has spread so far that even the US branch of GamesRadar is now moderately interested! And part of that newfound love for Soccerball includes a rather unhealthy fixation on the exotically obnoxious, Vuvuzela. You may’ve seen the South African party trumpet used as a weapon in Doom, but you’ll never be able to truly appreciate Zelda's immortal “Song of Storms” until you’ve heard it serenaded through a plastic funnel!

Big thanks to our buddy RetroDLCfor turning somethingtimeless, into something timely.

Jun 27, 2010



