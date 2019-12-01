Upgrade your Switch storage for $14.99 with this amazing 128GB Micro SD Card deal

Given Nintendo has been delivering a series of excellent first-party titles since the console's launch, every Nintendo Switch owner is most likely feeling the home screen squeeze. Say goodbye to your worries by purchasing this SanDisk Micro SD for just $14.99 via Amazon. A saving of $5, this pocket powerhouse will expand your storage space with 128 GB of usable memory.

If you've had to make a number of tough decisions and delete some top games, say goodbye to those worries by picking up this storage solution. With this plugged into your Switch, you'll no longer have to worry about hitting the internal storage limit of 32 gigabytes. With an extra 128 gigs you'll be able to download all of your purchased games without having to worry, and you can pick up more games as digital downloads and say sayonara to swapping cartridges.

One of the most storage-intense digital games on the Nintendo Switch is The Witcher 3, which takes up 28 GB of space. If that's the top-end, you can imagine how many first party titles you could hold on this card! This is more than enough for the average user, given you're not an avid game collector with a library already in the hundreds...

I picked up one of these cards on Prime Day and it is super simple to install. You simply pop open the stand on the back of your switch and there's a Micro SD card ready and waiting. It's a massive memory expansion and it's great if you're a content creator too. You can then save your snapshots and videos onto the SD card, quickly take it out after you've turned the console off and transfer them to your PC with ease. It's a lot better than uploading to Twitter...

An SD card like this is especially useful if you're swapping between a few big in-depth games at once like Pokemon Sword and Shield, Fire Emblem: Three Houses and Breath of the Wild. If you've bit the bullet and you're looking for more games to pad out the rest of the storage space, check out our Cyber Monday gaming specials for a few top Nintendo Switch titles to pick up at a cheap price point.