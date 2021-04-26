Uncharted 4 gets an unofficial 60fps mode

An Uncharted 4 modder has discovered a way to unlock the game's framerate, allowing it to hit a stable 60 frames per second.

Modder illusion0001 recently posted their discovery to their blog, explaining that by lowering the game's resolution, they were able to increase its framerate significantly - according to MP1st, it was possible to uncap the framerate entirely, allowing the game to run at 60fps during cutscenes and some combat encounters. Unfortunately, the catch is that boosting the framerate means the resolution has to take a significant hit, dropping all the way down to 540p.

On top of that dip in resolution, the base PS4 also suffers from a number of graphical glitches, but it's possible that newer consoles might be better equipped. In the comments beneath their YouTube demonstration, illusion0001 explained that a PS4 Pro would be able to hit 60fps at 720p "in limited scenes," but would hit its limit in combat encounters. That should also mean, however, that the even more powerful PS5 could run Uncharted 4 at 60fps without sacrificing resolution.

In fact, we've seen something like that happen in the past. Plenty of games have made the official jump from PS4 to PS5, gaining a number of visual improvements in the process, but the Bloodborne 60fps mod is an example of the game's community stepping in to offer a similar boost. It's up to Naughty Dog to decide whether it wants to implement an official upgrade, but it's clear to see that Uncharted's fanbase is prepared to take matters into its own hands.

