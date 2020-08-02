Tyler "Ninja" Blevins is now turning his sights to Hollywood

Famed Fortnite streamer Tyler "Ninja" Blevins has reportedly turned his sights to a new career in Hollywood.

In an in-depth interview with Hollywood Reporter , Blevins told the outlet that after his cameo in Free Guy – which stars Ryan Reynolds – he's looking at "literally anything and everything Hollywood," be it "movies, voice acting, cartoons" (thanks, PC Gamer ).

"They were like, 'You were amazing, you're a natural'," Blevins told THR, talking specifically about his experience on Free Guy. "I kept telling [wife] Jess, they're just gassing me up, saying that so I don't think I suck. But we're being told that it's not gas, so I hope it's amazing."

While Blevins ostensibly remains between gigs after Microsoft abruptly sold its streaming service, Mixer, to Facebook in June, the streamer is reportedly pursuing his own creative ideas as well as reading scripts, although – despite the unexpected free time on his hands – it looks like Blevins isn't rushing into new projects just yet.

"It just has to make sense," he said. "If it's tough because I'm not comfortable with it yet, I can work on that. But if it's tough because I'm not good, I'm not going to cry over it."

Blevins recently joined Ellen DeGeneres to help her get to grips with Fortnite . The popular talk show host invited Ninja onto her set shortly before lockdown so he could give her a quick lesson in the art of battle royale.