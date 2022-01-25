This Super Mario Odyssey speedrun hides the game between a dozen different HUDs

This Super Mario Odyssey speedrun obscures the game behind heads-up displays (HUDs) from more than a dozen different games.

Last week, YouTuber DougDoug undertook one hell of a challenge: speedrunning Super Mario Odyssey, but hiding more and more of the screen every five minutes (via Kotaku). Not only does the HUD of Super Mario Odyssey get increasingly cluttered every 300 seconds, the visuals being added come from a bunch of different games.

Every five minutes, DougDoug spins a wheel. Whatever game said wheel lands on, he then has to add the HUD of that over Super Mario Odyssey, while he continues to work his way through Nintendo's 2017 action-adventure game. Regular speedrunners, eat your heart out.

The result is absolutely wild. The first HUD overlay DougDoug is forced to implement is that of classic MMORPG Runescape, which takes up nearly a quarter of the entire screen. Things only go downhill from there, with Persona 5, Red Dead Redemption 2, and Fallout 3 all getting in on the action.

If you've any interest in speedrunning antics whatsoever, check out the full video for some non-stop, wall-to-wall action and mayhem, combined with some of the more recognizable displays of the last two decades or so in video games.

If it's more speedrunning you're after, you can check out our brief interview on why the Chicory devs struggled with the game's AGDQ speedrun this past month.