This Skyrim mod brings Shadow of Mordor's Nemesis system to Tamriel

A Skyrim modder is taking a leaf out of another fantasy game’s book by adding the Nemesis system from Shadow of Mordor to the Bethesda RPG.

Originally spotted by PCGamesN , Reddit user and modder Syclonix shared their plans for the upcoming gameplay mod to the SkyrimMods subreddit and revealed what the modification will actually do when it eventually releases on Nexus Mods , hopefully sometime next month.

If you weren’t aware, the Nemesis system originally comes from Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor developer Monolith and its sequel Middle-earth: Shadow of War. The system meant that enemies could grow stronger based on how they interact with the player and also remember them later on in the game. It’s thought that the system remains unique to the 2014 action-adventure game due to it being patented by Warner Brothers back in 2015.

As for Syclonix’s mod, a full list of what it can do has been uploaded to the subreddit linked above, however here are just some of its highlights.

Officially named the "Shadow of Skyrim: Nemesis and Alternative Death System", or 'SOS - NADS' for short by its creator, the mod will "turn any enemy that defeats you into a Nemesis with a unique name, increased stats, and special buff", "give the player a situational or random debuff upon defeat", "allow your Nemesis to take your gear and use it", and much more.

This is just the tip of the iceberg in terms of Skyrim mods, we’ve seen a number of impressive creations over the years including the Skyrim mod that completely overhauls the religion system , one that lets you pet the dog , and one that stops you from playing Skyrim all together - that was sadly removed from Nexus mods last summer.