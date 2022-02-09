There's a Pokemon-themed Wordle called *drumroll* Squirdle

The explosive popularity of browser-based word game Wordle has spawned a number of creative iterations, but the one with the best/worst name is undoubtedly the Pokemon-centric Squirdle.

It's not just its terribly punny name that makes it special though; Squirdle also offers a unique take on Wordle instead of just swapping the words for names of Pokemon, etc. As spotted by Kotaku, you're given eight stabs at guessing a single Pokemon from the entire Pokedex, including all regional variants and mega-evolved forms - in total, there are over 898 possible answers. But instead of being told which letters you guessed correctly to help inform your next attempt, you're told how the Pokemon you guessed compares to the secret Pokemon based on a number of factors: generation, height, weight, and type 1 and 2.

For example, if Charmander is your first guess and you get it wrong, you're told whether the secret Pokemon is in the same generation, if it's taller or shorter, if it weighs more or less, and if it's of the same type. From there, you can make a progressively more educated guess. Though, with so many Pokemon to choose from, it still makes it pretty dang hard to get right, especially if you aren't fully up to date on the Pokedex.

On that note, Squirdle essentially has an easy mode for... let's just say, folks of a certain age. You can filter down the possible answers to only Gen 1 Pokemon, which not only cuts out hundreds of secret Pokemon, but also gives those of us who grew up in the Kanto region a considerable advantage. Though, it's worth noting that you only get five guesses in the Gen 1 version.

