The Witcher's still a pillar for CD Projekt Red, just don't expect the next one to be "The Witcher 4"

The Witcher games helped Polish developer CD Projekt make a name for itself, growing from a small start-up to a world-renowned studio. With a trilogy in its pocket and Cyberpunk 2077 next up on the developer's slate, you might think (or fear, depending on what you thought about the games) that CD Projekt is ready to leave the series behind. Nope. More Witcher is a-comin', but not for awhile, and it won't be called "The Witcher 4".

This information comes from the president of CD Projekt, Adam Kicinski, in a recent interview with Bankier (as translated by VideoGamer ): "The first three Witchers were by definition a trilogy, so we simply could not name the next game The Witcher 4," Kicinski told the Polish business and finance reporting site. "This does not mean, of course, that we will leave the world of The Witcher, created by us for over a dozen years. The Witcher is one of two franchises on which to build in the future activities of the company. Today, unfortunately, I can not reveal anything more."

Read more: Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales review: "The new gold standard for how card games can elevate themselves"

But you might be thinking to yourself, "Wasn't The Witcher 3 pitched as the ultimate conclusion to Geralt's story? How would they make another one?" To answer the first part of your question, person I just made up in my head, yes - The Witcher 3 is meant to be the end... of Geralt's story. So, to piggyback off of that and answer your second question, it's possible a new Witcher game would simply focus on a new character but remain set in that universe.

Geralt's voice actor, Doug Cockle, thinks making Ciri the focus could work. Speaking to Gamereactor about whether Geralt's guest appearance in Soul Calibur 6 would be the last time he'd voice the character, Cockle said, "If you're leading into The Witcher 4, I can only say I have no idea, although I think it will be. This is my own opinion, and CD Projekt Red knows what they are doing, and I have no idea what the plan is, but... If I was CD Projekt Red, I would make The Witcher 4, but I would be focusing on Ciri. In The Witcher 3 she hints at visiting other worlds, and I think a game around her visiting those different worlds would be a cool Witcher 4."

Sounds good to us; now to figure out what to call it...