The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners 2 is coming to PSVR 2 this year

The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners Chapter 2 is releasing on PlayStation VR 2, Sony revealed during today's State of Play.

The horror sequel was announced back in April, but at the time it was only confirmed for Meta Quest 2, but now it's a confirmed multiplatform title with Sony now debuting a brand new trailer and PSVR 2 release window. The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners Chapter 2 was given a late 2022 release window when it was first announced, and today's PSVR 2 announcement only included an even more vague 2022 launch window. It's unclear if it'll launch at the same time on both platforms or if it'll be a timed exclusive deal on either Meta Quest 2 or PSVR 2.

To be clear, the trailer revealed today is different from the original announcement trailer, showing off new weapons and environments - all crawling with infected, of course. In a press release, Skydance Interactive and Skybound Entertainment said the PSVR 2 version of The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners 2 will sport "improved visuals and visceral combat featuring haptic feedback on PSVR 2," so it sounds like it'll be an enhanced version compared to the Meta Quest 2 game.

"Returning players and newcomers will truly be able to feel the weight of their decisions, as they face gut-wrenching choices to survive, and face new challenges and imminent threats standing in their way."

