The Sopranos creator David Chase in talks with HBO Max about new prequel series

Get ready for more Sopranos. The show's creator, David Chase, is apparently talking with WarnerMedia about a new prequel series.

Previously, while promoting the recent release of The Sopranos movie The Many Saints of Newark, Chase hinted that a sequel could be in the works. Now, confirmation has come that a follow-up is in development – and looks set to be an entire series telling a new Sopranos story.

"We're talking to David about a new series, Sopranos related, on HBO Max," the head of WarnerMedia, Ann Sarnoff told Deadline.

Chase said that any new potential Sopranos story would take place after the Many Saints of Newark but before the main series, adding: "There's only one way that I would do it, and that was if [Sopranos writer] Terry [Winter] and I could write the script together. That I would do."

Sarnoff cautioned that there's been no definitive decision made regarding whether the sequel will be a movie or a series, but it's looking set to be the latter. She added that they are "thrilled" by the success of Many Saints of Newark in cinemas and on the streaming service.

"You see The Sopranos pop into the top ten of viewed series on the service and it's given it an entirely new life," she continued. "It's literally lifted all of The Sopranos franchise in a new way. You can’t measure just by the box office."

The Sopranos continues to be rated as one of the best TV shows of all time, including by this very publication. And if they do commission the prequel, expect the cast of The Many Saints of Newark to return. For more on the movie and show, check out our recent interview with David Chase.