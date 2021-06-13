The Outer Worlds 2 announced during Xbox and Bethesda Games Showcase

The Outer Worlds 2 has been announced during the Xbox and Bethesda Showcase.

Obsidian Entertainment showed off the sequel to their 2019 hit, The Outer Worlds during the presentation with a new trailer that is full of its distinct brand of Americana Sci-fi. In the trailer, we are welcomed to new worlds that look even more distinct and gorgeous, while some look a tad more...violent.

The trailer showcased not only some glimpses at new worlds, but also some new creatures that look devastating and threatening. There also seems to be a new protagonist revealed of which we only saw their silhouette, which makes sense considering the player gets to have control over their appearance in the original.

The game is coming to Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and PC in 2022 and will of course be coming to Game Pass on day one. It will also make use of Xbox Cloud Gaming for those who prefer to explore vast worlds on the go. Obsidian will be revealing more information about the game at a later date.

Outer Worlds 2 will be building on the foundation laid by the first game, which found a lot of success as one of the best games on Game Pass. The title acted as a wonderful alternative to the Fallout formula, which made sense coming from the team who took on Fallout: New Vegas.

In GamesRadar's The Outer Worlds review, we gave the original 4 stars praising the game's RPG mechanics and unparalleled player agency. Seeing what this team can do with the franchise now having an established fanbase and the power of the Xbox Series X at its disposal should be really exciting.

Today’s showcase from Xbox and Bethesda is the first joint showcase from the two after Microsoft acquired Bethesda last year . Since then, numerous studios under the Bethesda umbrella have been working on different projects. The acquisition has also led to the confirmation that some titles from Bethesda will be exclusive .

