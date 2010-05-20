The must-own games on every platform

Bought a new system recently? Planning on dipping your quivering toes into the icy waters of another platform? Or maybe you just want to make sure you own the platform-defining titles and be able to say yes, you know your chosen system? We’ve laid out the must-haves for every current platform: 360, PS3, Wii, PC, DS, PSP, and even mobile phones. For the most part these are the best games out there, but we’ve also picked a few that while flawed, take advantage of their platform’s greatest strengths.
Jump to a platform:
360 (scroll down, dur)
PS3
Wii
PC
DS
PSP
Mobile
The must-own 360 games
Open world
Grand Theft Auto IV
A tale of gangs, guns, cars and corruption. This is the definitive sandbox game.
Action
Batman: Arkham Asylum
The best superhero game ever made – it actually makes you feel like Batman.
Fighting
Super Street Fighter IV
The ultimate version of the ultimate fighter is accessible and deep. A masterpiece.
Survival shooter
Left 4 Dead 2
The infected are coming and only you and three friends can stop them. Awesome multiplay thrills.
Shooter
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2
With superb single-player, multiplayer and co-op, this is the best shooter on 360.
Action
Gears of War 2
The best for cover-based co-op, Gears 2’s campaign and multiplayer improve on the sci-fi original.
Action/Adventure
Fable II
Make your fortune, raise a family and wreak bloody revenge in this epic fantasy adventure title.
Driving
Forza Motorsport 3
The best racer on any console bar none, with the best selection of cars and tracks.
Action
Assassin’s Creed II
A huge improvement on the original, this epic tale is as huge as it is ambitious.
RPG
Mass Effect 2
A superb sci-fi romp combining gripping RPG elements, brilliant shooting action and a top notch script.
The best XBLA games
1. Braid
2. Geometry Wars: Retro Evolved 2
3. Banjo Kazooie
4. Shadow Complex
5. Puzzle Quest
6. Super Street Fighter II Turbo HD Remix
7. The Misadventures of PB Winterbottom
8. Trials HD
9. Marvel vs Capcom 2
10. Chime