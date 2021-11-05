The Medium and Layers of Fear studio has a new project with a new partner

The Medium and Layers of Fear studio Bloober Team is working on an unannounced game for PC and new-gen consoles as part of a new partnership.

Rogue Games is a self-described "publisher of innovative, stylish video games," which tells us at least a little something about the planned direction for this new project. Bloober Team became singularly associated with horror games as it rose in prominence over the last console generation, and a press release quote from Rogue CEO Matt Casamassina makes it sound like scares are part of the plan for this new project.

"We've admired Bloober's dark and gorgeous games for years, so we knew right away they were the only team to do this crazy cool concept justice," Casamassina said. "Today's not the day - unforgettable, original, kickass games take time and care to make - but we can't wait to fully announce details on this project at a later date."

Bloober Team's dance card is looking pretty full right now, as it's also agreed to a "strategic partnership" with Konami and it may be working on Observer 2 , a follow-up to its first-person, cyberpunk horror adventure. There's also a strong indication that Bloober will include its first significant combat system in one of its upcoming projects. The studio has come a very long way from Double Bloob on Nintendo DS.